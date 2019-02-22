BC senior championship: Tie breakers to decide men’s, Richter goes undefeated in women’s

Team Bill van Yzerloo held off a determined Team Koffski to make its way into the playoffs at the 2019 Senior Curling championships at the Trail Curling Club. Jim Bailey photo.

Tie breakers will be needed to decide the 2019 Senior Men’s Curling Championship semifinal, while on the women’s side Teams Deputan and Cowan advance to the semis with the winner playing the unbeaten Richter rink in the final.

The Castlegar/Trail team skipped by Bill van Yzerloo won its final two games against Marshall and Koffski to earn a playoff berth with a 5-2 record.

However, the other Kootenay team led by Tom Buchy played spoiler, beating the first-place Ken Lepine rink 7-4 to drop them to 5-2 along with van Yzerloo, Doug Marshall, and Wes Craig.

The seeding will be decided by a cumulative total of draws to the button, which decides who wields hammer before each game.

The third and fourth seeds play tomorrow at 9 a.m. with the winner playing the second seed in the semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday.

On the ladies side, Deputan plays Cowan in Saturday’s semifinal,the winner taking on Richter at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Admission is free. All games go at the Trail Curling Club Saturday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. with the final going Sunday at 11 a.m.