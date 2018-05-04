BC Rugby Club finals land in Abbotsford

Nine division champions set to be crowned at Exhibition Park

The B.C. Rugby Club Finals take over Abbotsford’s Exhibition Park on Saturday.

The best rugby club teams in the province head to Abbotsford’s Exhibition Park all day on Saturday for the B.C. Rugby Club Finals event.

Champions will be determined for nine different men’s and women’s divisions, kicking off at 10:30 a.m.

Rotary Stadium and the surrounding fields will all host games, with the UBC Thunderbirds battling UBCOB Ravens RFC in the men’s premier league final match at 4:30 p.m.

The women’s premier league final features Westshore RFC taking on Burnaby Lake RFC at 2:45 p.m.

Other finals games include: Bayside Sharks RFC vs. Vancouver Rowing Club (men’s division one final, 1 p.m.), Meraloma RFC vs. Bayside Sharks (women’s division one final, 11:45 a.m.), Vancouver Rowing Club vs. Kamloops RC (men’s division two final, 11:15 a.m.), Capilano RFC vs. Scribes RFC (women’s division two final, 10:30 a.m.), United RFC vs. Capilano (men’s U23 final, 11 a.m.) and Meraloma RFC vs. UBCOB Ravens (men’s premier reserve final, 1:30 p.m.).

Admission to the event is free for children 12 and under and for middle and high school students when presenting a school identification. Admission for adults is $15. Games will also be streamed live on bcrugby.com.

For more information on the event, visit bcrugby.com/rugby-events/club-finals.