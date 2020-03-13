BC Interior Sportsman Show in Kelowna added to cancelled events list

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred the cancellation of events set to host more than 250 people

The 2020 BC Interior Sportsman Show was held in Kelowna annually. (Photo: BC Interior Sportsman Show/Facebook)

The BC Interior Sportsman Show in Kelowna has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show was set to bring passionate outdoor enthusiasts and guest speakers to Kelowna on April 3 through April 5.

On Thursday, the B.C. Minister of Health directed hosting events of 250 more people to be cancelled to control the spread of COVID-19. Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry also strongly suggested no more non-essential travel outside of Canada.

The BC Interior Sportsman Show plans to return to the Okanagan for the 2021 show with dates to be announced in the future.

