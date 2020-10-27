BC Hockey names new CEO

Cam Hope has been hired as the new CEO of BC Hockey and will begin his tenure on Monday, Oct. 26. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Hope has arrived for BC Hockey as it moves forward into its 2020-21 COVID-19 season.

BC Hockey announced that Cam Hope has been named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Victoria resident takes over at one of the most difficult times in BC Hockey history, with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country.

“Everyone in sports is in the same boat as we look forward to the super challenging task of returning to play,” Hope told the Times Colonist. “The return to play is underway – players are on the ice right now — and we are getting the information out to our members. It’s baby steps, but little by little, people will be getting back to hockey.”

The former Victoria Royal president will collaborate with the BC Hockey Board of Directors and its many stakeholders, including Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association (GTMHA), the KIJHL, and BCHL to develop and implement BC Hockey’s strategic initiatives.

Hope replaces former CEO of 20 years, Barry Petrachenko, a controversial figure who was fired in April.

The interests of the community teams and Petrachenko conflicted at times, particularly when he introduced full facemasks to the KI, scrubbed the Female Midget Kootenay Wild AAA program in 2017 and the Major Midget Kootenay Ice last season, and introduced the polarizing Zone programs.

“We don’t know much about the new CEO, but hopefully he has the smaller towns in mind moving forward,” said GTMHA vice president Jim Maniago.

Hope is eminently qualified and has an extensive hockey administration background, previously serving as the General Manager of the WHL Victoria Royals from 2012-2020, and winning the WHL’s Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as the league’s Executive of the Year in 2013-2014.

Prior to his time with the Royals, he worked for the New York Rangers from 2004-2010 as assistant GM to Glen Sather and as Vice-President of Hockey Administration, Research and Development where he oversaw many of the team’s negotiations and was the team’s liaison with the NHL as it relates to player contracts and the collective bargaining agreement.

“Cam has a superb transferable skill set and reflective style that is an excellent fit for BC Hockey at this stage of the organization’s journey,” said Bill Greene, chair of the BC Hockey Board of Directors. “Cam’s biggest asset is his track record as a builder. We have added him as the point person to build the game from the local level up. Cam will be responsible for setting up the best process and framework to grow the game across BC and Yukon.”

Hope has a law degree from the University of Alberta and practiced law for more than a decade before shifting to a sports management career.

“I am very excited to join the team at BC Hockey and continue the organization’s work toward growing and enhancing amateur hockey throughout BC and Yukon,” said Hope. “I also look forward to working with all of our members and partners. Together we will continue our work of helping to create positive lifelong hockey experiences.”

Hope’s first day with BC Hockey was Oct. 26.

Trail Daily Times