BC Football Conference star Jevon Cottoy signs with CFL’s BC Lions

Jevon Cottoy tore the Valley Huskers defence to shreds in two Langley wins last season. GREG LAYCHAK PHOTO

A B.C. Football Conference star has signed a contract with the Canadian Football League’s B.C. Lions.

Langley Rams wideout Jevon Cottoy put his name on a contract Thursday after lighting up the junior football ranks last fall.

A six-foot-five and 230 pound wideout, Cottoy was too much for BCFC defensive backs to handle.

The native of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a country in the Caribbean, caught 39 passes for 657 yards and eight touchdowns in eight regular season games.

He took it to another level in the playoffs, catching 25 balls for 645 yards and eight majors in four games as the Rams advanced to the national championship game, where they lost to the Saskatoon Hilltops.