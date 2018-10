Practice sessions for aspiring hoopsters began this week at the Cheam Centre.

BC Bounce Basketball is back in Chilliwack. Sessions started Tuesday and continue for eight weeks through December 13.

Co-ed sessions run Tuesdays and Thursdays — 4 to 5 p.m. for Kindergarten to Grade 4 and 4 to 5:30 p.m. for Grades 5-8. The cost is $195 for the younger group and $225 for the older group.

Register in person at any session or call the Cheam Leisure Center at 604-824-0231. Contact Pat Lee at 778-808-3198 for more information or visit bcbounce.com