BC Barrel Racing Association competitor Lori Rankin and her big palomino horse make a fast turn around the thrid barrel at the North Thompson Agriplex before leaping out into a run for home.

BC Barrel Racers run at North Thompson Agriplex

Lori Rankin blasts out from behind the third barrel for a fast run home during the BC Barrel Racers Association Member's Only Races held at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere over the May 12 weekend. The event was well attended with two days of fast barrel racing action and impressive times.

