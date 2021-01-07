BC AdventureSmart warns “watch out for tree wells”

Though it is beautiful, the BC backcountry is remote and can be unpredictable. Severe weather, avalanches and tree wells are three of its primary hazards, so for any backcountry travel you - and everyone in your group - must be self-sufficient.

Though it is beautiful, the BC backcountry is remote and can be unpredictable. Severe weather, avalanches and tree wells are three of its primary hazards, so for any backcountry travel you – and everyone in your group – must be self-sufficient.

“Ensure that you and your group also have proper backcountry awareness, skills, training, health decision making and avalanche training,” says Sandra Riches, Executive Director of BC AdventureSmart, “No matter which backcountry sport you choose – skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing or snowmobiling – always be thoroughly prepared before you head out.”

What is a tree well?

“A tree well is the void or area of loose snow around the trunk of a tree enveloped in deep snow. These voids present a danger to hikers, snowshoers, skiers, sledders and snowboarders who fall into them,” said Riches.

A tree’s branches shelter its trunk from snowfall, allowing a void or area of loose snow to form. Low-hanging branches such as on fir trees contribute to the forming of a tree well, as they efficiently shelter the area surrounding the trunk. They can also occur near rocks and along streams.

Tree wells may be encountered in the backcountry and on ungroomed trails. The risk of encountering one is greatest during and immediately following a heavy snowstorm.

How can people protect themselves from tree wells?

To protect yourself from tree wells, steer clear of areas near tree trunks, close to low hanging branches. You decrease your chance of harm if you ski or board with a buddy: they can help get you out, or get help if needed.

How can you get myself out of a tree well?

Stay calm and don’t panic. Keep breathing, and turn around slowly so you are facing upwards, then grab hold of the tree trunk or branches and begin pulling yourself up.

For more information on tree well safety got to: https://www.adventuresmart.ca/winter/treewells.htm

AdventureSmart increases awareness to help reduce the number and severity of SAR incidents by sharing their consistent safety message of the three T’s; trip plan, train, and take essentials.

Helpful resources to reference are;

