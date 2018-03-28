Bayside Sharks sharpen teeth as rugby playoffs near

Fast starts have become something of a trademark of the Bayside Sharks’ Div. 1 men’s rugby team, of late.

It’s the finishes that are still a work in progress.

On Saturday at South Surrey Athletic Park, the Sharks defeated their crosstown rival Surrey Beavers 52-25 – but led by 43-6 until the second half, when the Beavers mounted a comeback attempt to bridge the gap. Game scripts such as Saturday’s have become something of a habit of late for the Sharks, according to coach/director of rugby Andy Blackburn, even though the squad has won each of its last four games.

“We tend to start very quickly and score four or five tries in the first half. But in the second half, we’re fading quite fast,” he said.

“Our issues are fitness and fatigue – it’s been a common thread these last four games, and it’s something we’re going to have to work on. But it doesn’t help when the season gets cut up into different parts – you’ve got the Christmas break, then there was a big layoff (in early March) around the Sevens (tournament) weekend, so it’s not one continuous season and it’s difficult to build momentum and keep fitness levels high.”

The second-half lag didn’t cost them against Surrey, Blackburn noted, because “We had much more breathing room” after such a lopsided first half.

He also pointed out that most of Surrey’s points came in the final 20 minutes of play – a good sign, considering the Beavers boast a strong offensive game.

“They have, by far, the best attacking record in the league. They’ve scored something like 70 tries (this season), and were were able to hold them to six points (until the end).”

Blackburn also noted that eight different players scored tries in the win.

“That’s symptomatic of the way we’ve been playing,” he said, praising his group’s unselfishness and team play.

The Sharks have been on something of a roll of late. Prior to the win over Surrey, Bayside’s top team had earned wins over Abbotsford, Langley and the Vancouver Rowing Club. The win over the Rowers was particularly entertaining – Blackburn called it “an absolute doozy” – but did see the Sharks nearly lose after jumping out to an early lead. Bayside led 29-5 before holding on to win 35-31.

The team currently sits in third place in the 6-team Lower Mainland Div. 1 standings with a record of 8-3-2 (win-loss-tie). They’re just six points shy of the Rowers for second place.

Bayside’s second division team is fifth in their league, and if both teams can string together more wins in the remaining weeks of the season, they could end up second and fourth in their respective divisions, which would set up a first-round playoff scenario in which both teams would play at home April 21.

The second-division Sharks also beat Surrey 16-10 Saturday, avenging a 70-point loss before Christmas.

“We’d like both teams at home for lots of reasons,” Blackburn said.

“Playing at home is great because of (fan) support, but both being at home would mean being able to share (players) between the two teams – it’d be great to have that.

“So that’s our goal right now, and it’s in our control. If we win our remaining games, it won’t be an issue.”

Bayside’s women’s team is in top form as they head towards the playoffs, too.

On Saturday on Vancouver Island, the Sharks defeated Comox 29-17, and currently sit second in the 11-team league, just a single point back of first-place Meralomas. The team has lost just once all season – they sport a record of 13-1-0 win-loss-tie – with the only loss being a 10-5 battle with ‘Lomas on March 17.

The team’s schedule game for this weekend against Simon Fraser RFC has already been conceded by the Burnaby side, which gives Bayside an automatic 20-0 win in the standings. On April 7, the Sharks will travel to Delta’s John Oliver Park for a date with the Britannia Lions.