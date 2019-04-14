Bayside Athletic Association kicks off lottery fundraiser

Bayside Sharks juniors play in a rugby jamboree at the South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday. Construction of the new rugby field house, pictured behind, is well underway. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The Bayside Athletic Association is getting closer to one of its long-term dreams.

The association is in the process of building a community field house at the rugby fields in South Surrey Athletic Park, known by many in the rugby community as one of the nicest fields in the Lower Mainland.

To help further the construction project, the association launched a fundraising lottery on Sunday.

From a fishing trip to Langara Lodge to Canucks tickets, there are more than 30 prized available for a collective value of about $400,000.

“The community has really come together and has supported us as we create these amazing prize packages for the lottery,” said Bayside’s Andrew Fiddis. “We have artists, local restaurants and lots more, all valued at about $50 and up. There’s also a 50/50 ticket draw.”

The grand prizes include a Haida Gwaii fishing trip for two at Peregrine Lodge, valued at $12,000; a trip for two to Langara Lodge, valued at $11,000; an exclusive dinner for 12 hosted by Copper Stone Estates and Lavender Eight Farms, valued at $4,800; a three night stay sponsored by White Rock Dental at Delta Whistler Suites, including a Philip Sonicare Diamond toothbrush, valued at $1,000; and a three-night Vegas weekend getaway.

Early bird draw for the grand prize at Peregrine Lodge is to be held June 1, and the 50/50 draw is to conclude Aug. 10.

Tickets, which can be purchased here, cost $20 for single and $100 for seven tickets. The 50/50 tickets cost $5 for single, three tickets for $10 and 10 tickets for $20.

The field house, which is to cost $2.3 million, is expected to be complete this summer.

The 7,000 sq.ft building is to offer a meeting and event space for up to 150 people, a kitchen, serving area, office, washrooms, and change rooms.

Organizers have told PAN that although Bayside will manage the facility, they’re open to allowing other community and sporting groups make use of the space.