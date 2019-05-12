Battling breast cancer at Mother’s Day baseball event in Langley

Umpires and some players donned pink for annual Sheila Engh tournament

A tournament in memory of long-time Langley volunteer Sheila Engh drew about 200 young players to three playing fields at Langley City park on Mother’s Day, Sunday, for the seventh annual Pink Bat tournament organized by Langley Baseball Association.

That was a substantial increase compared to previous years, said coach and event organizer Greg Craik.

“It’s pretty good,” Craik said.

“We usually get 130 to 140.”

The weekend Engh memorial tournament featured six teams from Langley, New West, Surrey, and West Vancouver of 13- and 14-year-old players.

Both of the Langley teams in the series dressed for the occasion, one wearing pink shirts with white lettering while the other wore white with pink letters.

Players were taking swings with pink bats, and umpires were wearing pink shirts.

Eight teams of nine- to 10-year-old players took part in an all-Langley series as well.

Dan McLaren, umpire in chief and senior vice-president of Langley baseball, rated the event a success for the players.

“Theyve been having nothing but fun, all weekend long,”McLaren said.

For Mother’s Day, organizers were presenting every mom who attended with a carnation.

A 50-50 draw was being conducted to raise money for breast cancer research.

