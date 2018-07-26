Kitwanga (red) moves the ball up against Terrace (blue) at the Battle of the Skeena soccer tournament in Kitwanga last weekend.

Battle of the Skeena

Kitwanga hosted the Battle of the Skeena last weekend.

Kitwanga hosted the Battle of the Skeena last weekend, with eight men’s teams and five women’s teams battling it out on the pitch.

Awards and winners were announced on video on the BC Soccer Tournaments Facebook group.

