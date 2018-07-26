Kitwanga hosted the Battle of the Skeena last weekend, with eight men’s teams and five women’s teams battling it out on the pitch.
Awards and winners were announced on video on the BC Soccer Tournaments Facebook group.
Kitwanga hosted the Battle of the Skeena last weekend.
Kitwanga hosted the Battle of the Skeena last weekend, with eight men’s teams and five women’s teams battling it out on the pitch.
Awards and winners were announced on video on the BC Soccer Tournaments Facebook group.
"Where once there was The Kootenay Gravel Grinder now there is The Lost Elephant. Welcome aboard."
The Sooke U19 girls fastball team placed gold at the provincial fastball championships last weekend in Sicamous.
The traditional shoot is one of the biggest in B.C.
Wow...36 ladies braved the warm temperatures on Tuesday night, July 7, although I felt a little parboiled when the evening was through. As usual I had a wonderful time... laughing, joking around and just generally having a fantastic fun time.
Abbotsford outdoor basketball tournament tips off on Friday
Kyle Zakala, Blaise Beachemin and Dayton Moore all played high school football in Kelowna
Andy Guest