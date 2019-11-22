Battle of the Ages at Abbotsford Curling Club

Juniors and masters curling players battled it out on Thursday at the Abbotsford Curling Club. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

It was a true battle of the ages at the Abbotsford Curling Club on Wednesday afternoon.

Two different teams made up of ACC junior members battled two masters teams as a way to bring both sides of the sport together.

The special game saw the masters men team made up of “Dead Eye” Yoshi Hashimoto, “Shorty” Hugh Meiklejohn, “Stormin” Norm Schaefer, “Speedy” Len Exley and “Rocket Man” Don McMillan battle the “Young Gun” team of Landon O’Neill, Payton Whittomie, Ben Brown and Isaac Bredemian.

The master men, who combined had over 400 years of curling experience, rode that experience to a 4-0 win.

The other game featured the masters women made up of “Quiet” Beth Anderson, “Slider” Jane McInnes, “Deadly” Carole Johanesson and “The Chief” Allyson Hanibly take on the junior mixed team of Evan Bews, Sam “The Instigator” Dyck, Nicole Patton and Jaxx Keelier.

Just like in the earlier game, experience won over youth as the masters won 3-1.

ACC manager Kent Bird said the fun game was a way to bridge the generation gap at the club.

“I think it helps bring different member groups together,” he said. “It brings some of the history of the game to the kids and it makes a connection that I think both generations can appreciate.”

The club made the game a spectacle, with introductions for the all the players and food and beverages served in the lounge after the masters were done drubbing the juniors.

“It also shows the kids that some of [the masters] are 80 years or older and still playing,” Bird added, noting that curling is a sport that you can do as long as you live.

Bird pointed out that there are over 100 ACC members in the masters or seniors (60 plus) group, and 35 juniors (18 and under).

Action now begins to ramp up at the ACC, beginning with the club’s Senior Mixed Bonspiel from Dec. 6 to 8. CurlBC men’s and women’s playdowns also run from Dec. 13 to 15.The BC Police Bonspiel runs from Jan. 10 to 12 and the ACC’s Mixed Bonspiel is Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

CurlBC Mixed Open Playdowns come to the club from March 13 to 15, with the biggest event the BC Mixed Bonspiel running from Mar. 31 to April 5. The winner of that event will represent B.C. on the national stage.

For more information on all the events, visit abbotsfordcurling.com.