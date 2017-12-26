Battle for Kwalikum alumni hoop trophy goes down to the wire

Former and current Kwalikum Kondors held court for the annual Kwalikum Secondary School Alumni Basketball Tournament.

The two-day hoopla that was held Dec. 22-23 at the KSS gym featured eigth teams — six men’s teams and two women’s teams.

The tournament provided some entertaining matches, particularly the battle for first and second, as well as third and fourth, as both contests went down to the wire.

The Class of 2011 took the top honours after rallying from a 44-34 deficit in the first half against Mix and Match, which appeared to be heading to an easy win. The Class of 2011 got its inside game going and it helped the alums cut the gap in the fourth quarter to just two, 50-48, with time winding down.

With 27 second left to play Sandy Balidiong came up with a clutch three-point shot that gave Class of 2011 a 51-50 lead. Mix and Match had one more opportunity to regain the lead. Stephen Frampton inside the key was able to launch a shot but missed, followed by the final buzzer sounding, to the delight of the Class of 2011.

Balidiong was named the tournament MVP and was presented with the Golden Sneaker Award.

In the game for third and fourth, Still Got Legs upset Bully Ball 39-38, with a buzzer-beater three-point shot nailed by Ryan Becker.

The women’s trophy went to the current KSS senior girls team, which beat the KSS alumni team.