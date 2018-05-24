Bates wins bowling bronze

Randy Bates of the Comox Valley won a bronze medal in five-pin bowling at the Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships last week in P.E.I. He also placed seventh in the team event, along with Comox Valley Pins' teammates Linda Careless and Trevor Carter.

Comox Valley bowler Randy Bates, second from right, won a bronze medal at the Special Olympics nationals in P.E.I. Valley resident Trevor Carter, centre, also competed with the B.C. team. Photo supplied

Randy Bates of the Comox Valley won a bronze medal in five-pin bowling at the Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships last week in P.E.I. He also placed seventh in the team event, along with Comox Valley Pins’ teammates Linda Careless and Trevor Carter.

They were among 71 members of the B.C. team at the event, which included 10-pin bowling. Careless was B.C.’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony.

Courtenay resident Debbie McCooey served as a five-pin coach.

“Team B.C. bowlers trained hard for the Bowling Championships, and it was inspiring to see their work pay off,” says Leslie Thornley, Team BC 2018 Chef de Mission. “Along with achieving an impressive medal count, they recorded many personal bests, made new friends from across the country, and created wonderful memories.”

Their next event is the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, N.S., July 31 to Aug. 4. Along with bowling, the event includes athletics, basketball, bocce, golf, powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer, softball and swimming.