Bateman Timberwolves lose in quarter-finals

Bateman’s Phoenix Moller carries the ball during B.C. high school football action in Nanaimo on Friday. (Bateman Football Facebook photo)

The 2019 season is over for the Robert Bateman Timberwolves senior varsity football team.

Bateman fell 35-14 to the Ballenas Whalers in Nanaimo on Saturday in the AA quarter-finals.

The Wolves played the unbeaten Whalers strong, and tied the game at 14 in the third quarter when Andy Tran grabbed a pick-six, but the Whalers took over from there.

Ballenas scored three unanswered touchdowns over the rest of the second half to earn the win.

Bateman running back Phoenix Moller scored the club’s other touchdown, putting the Wolves up 6-0 in the first half.

“So proud of this group of young men,” stated Bateman head coach David Mills on Facebook. “They come to work and get better day in and day out. While we would have loved to advance beyond the quarter-finals, we left it all on the field in 2019 – no shame in that. Thank you to all our graduating players for all you have done for football and athletics at our school.”

The loss ends a season that saw the Wolves finish 2-2 during the regular season, and then defeat the South Kamloops Titans 8-7 in round one of the playoffs on Nov. 8.

For more on the playoffs, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.