Bateman Timberwolves fall to Langley in AA top teams clash

A dark and stormy night spelled the end of the undefeated run for the Robert Bateman Timberwolves senior varsity football team, but the close result did have some encouraging signs.

Two of the top teams in B.C.’s AA conference battled it out in wet conditions at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park under the Friday Night Lights (Oct. 15), as Bateman took on the Langley Thunderbirds. Both teams entered the contest undefeated and ranked first and second respectively in AA.

What followed was a defensive battle that saw Langley edge Bateman 13-7.

TBirds win a nailbiter with a last-minute red-zone stand to stay undefeated! Great plays offense and defense both ways. Thank you to @LangleySS #TBirdsNation and @BatemanFootball fans who showed up to rock MAP and support their teams in a game that lived up to its billing. pic.twitter.com/WJTTZl7HnJ — LSS Thunderbirds Football (@LangleyTbirdsFB) October 16, 2021

Thunderbirds quarterback Jordan Williams scored the game’s opening touchdown, but Bateman defensive end Quan Michaels managed to block the extra point. The Timberwolves roared back with a long drive, but were unable to punch in and were stopped near the goal line and on the ensuing drive Langley’s running back Ryan Goeson found open field on a long run to make it 13-0 at halftime.

Bateman replied offensively in the third quarter when quarterback Nolan Watrin connected with wide receiver AJ Nguyen, but that would be all the offence the Timberwolves could muster. The touchdown was just the second allowed by Langley this season. Bateman’s defence shut the door in the second half and kept the game close, but the game ended 13-7.

Bateman drops to 4-1 on the season with the loss, while Langley remains perfect at 4-0. The Timberwolves next travel to Parksville to take on the Ballenas Whalers (3-2) on Friday (Oct. 22). Kick-off is set for 12:30 p.m.

Over in Surrey, the W.J. Mouat Hawks struggled to stop the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers offensively and lost 34-6 on Friday (Oct. 15).

Turnovers and special teams cost the Hawks, as a fumble recovery touchdown, one punt return major and one kick return major put a major dent in Mouat. The Hawks were effective running the ball, collecting 173 yards including 97 from quarterback Caden Martens and 76 from Zac Badke, but it was difficult to hang on to the ball in the rain.

Martens scored the Hawks lone touchdown and defensively the team was led by Austen Berry (nine tackles) and Sirian An (five tackles and one interception). Mouat’s record now drops to 2-2 on the season. They next host the Centennial Centaurs (2-2) on Friday (Oct. 22) at 1:30 p.m.

The Abbotsford Panthers did have a scheduled game on Friday against the Terry Fox Ravens, but according to Howard Tsumura at Varsity Letters the game was forfeited. It goes in the record books as a 15-0 loss.

Abbotsford drops to 0-4 with the loss and they are next scheduled to host the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers on Friday (Oct. 22) at 3:30 p.m.

For more on B.C. high school football, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.

RELATED: Abbotsford Friday football – Oct. 8, 2020

Abbotsford News