Bateman student heading to Paris World Games

Robert Bateman student Andrea Phillips heads to France later this summer to compete at the Paris World Games. (Submitted)

Robert Bateman Secondary School student Andrea Phillips is travelling to France this summer, but it’s for tries and tackles not croissants and cafes.

The Grade 10 student was recently selected as a member of the North American Selects Barbarians U-15 Girls 7s team, which heads to the European country to compete at the Paris World Games.

The Games run from July 6 to 13 and feature athletes competing in badminton, basketball, football, handball and rugby 7s. Young competitors from more than 70 countries are set to battle it out. It’s the fifth edition of the event.

Phillips has been playing rugby locally for several years, both with Bateman and with the Abbotsford Rugby Football Club. She also travelled to Utah and Florida with the North American Selects team.

Phillips is one of three B.C. players on the team, and there are also players from Quebec, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Texas.

For more on the games, visit parisworldgames.com.