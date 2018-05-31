Bateman, Mouat advance to provincial rugby finals

Senior boys teams playing for title on Saturday in Abbotsford

The Bateman Timberwolves play for a senior boys rugby provincial title on Saturday.

The Bateman Timberwolves and W.J. Mouat Hawks senior boys rugby teams will be playing for provincial titles at Rotary Stadium on Saturday.

Bateman punched their ticket to the AAA Tier 1 final with a 23-5 win over the Earl Marriott Mariners in the semi-final in Abbotsford on Thursday evening.

The Timberwolves now take on the South Delta Sun Devils in the final, which occurs on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Saturday June 2, 3:00pm at Rotary Stadium-AAA provincial rugby final–@SDSSSundevils vs Bateman. Let’s fill the stands and cheer our boys on in the championship game! #bannertime @AbbyNews @SportAbbotsford @BCSchoolRugby pic.twitter.com/DhQ0jOAg9P — Bateman Rugby (@BatemanRugby) June 1, 2018

The Hawks advanced to the AAA Tier 2 final with a 56-22 win over Elgin Park in the semi-final on Thursday afternoon.

Mouat challenges Kelowna in the provincial final, which occurs on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Rotary Stadium.

Saturday also features the Yale Lions playing R.E. Mountain in the AAA Tier 1 seventh place game. That match kicks off at 9 a.m.

There is plenty of more rugby action happening on Friday, for more details read our earlier story on the event – https://www.abbynews.com/sports/abbotsford-panthers-junior-boys-reflect-on-strong-season/.

For more details on the provincial tournament, visit http://www.bcssru.com/index.php.