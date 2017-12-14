Basketball underway at Barriere Secondary

Basketball season has started with a roar for Barriere Secondary (BSS) Cougars.

The Junior Boys Basketball team had a great start in their home tournament Dec. 1 and 2, coming in fourth, but losing by only five points to the winning team, Vernon Christian School, in a fantastic first game. The BSS Boys won their next two games in great fashion as well. Ty Hartman was the BSS Tourney All-Star.

The BSS Senior Boys Basketball team made it to the final game of their first tournament in Agassiz on Dec. 8 and 9. They played hard but had a tough loss of 66-68 to come in second in the tournament. Cameron Kerslake and Aaron VanSickle were Tournament All-Stars for BSS.

Barriere’s Senior Girls and Grade 8 Girls teams are also enjoying their first games of the season. Please check out the BSS sign outside the school for upcoming home games – then come out to cheer and enjoy the games.