Basketball team off to a strong start

PHOTO SUBMITTEDBASKETBALL TEAMThe Summerland Secondary School junior girls Rockets basketball team has had a strong season so far. In the back rom from left are Paige Russill, Karrah Roelfsema, Jaqueline Mansiere, Brinay Burdick and coach Tama Corday. In front from left are Navi Hughes, Alyssa Robinson, Laska Hughes, Lexi Corday and Olivia Harrold.

The Summerland Secondary School junior girls basketball team has had a strong start to the season, winning both of their December tournaments.

On Dec. 1 and 2, they hosted the Icebreaker Classic Tournament.

The girls were tournament champions winning all three games of the round robin.

Friday night saw the Rockets beat Westsyde 77-7 .

The girls were tested on Saturday and beat a strong KLO team 59-54.

In the final game of the tournament, the girls beat Vernon Secondary 48-27.

This past weekend they were in Kelowna for Kelowna Secondary School’s Snowy Owl Classic and came home champions.

The girls got progressively stronger each game and the success they had on the court is a tribute to the sense of team and commitment they have off the court with each other.

Friday night was a tough match up against a talented KLO team from Kelowna.

The girls were down by six at half time but a stellar defensive effort in the third quarter allowed the team to tie it up.

The fourth quarter was controlled by Karrah Roelfsema’s attacks to the hoop for 10 points.

The girls won 43-40.

Roelfsema was named player of the game and Laska Hughes earned the hustle award for her excellent defense. High scorer was Lexi Corday with 18 points.

The team’s first Saturday game was for a trip to the final and the Rockets beat Vernon Secondary School 46-16 with Brinay Burdick netting 16 and Olivia Harrold, Jaqueline Mansiere and Roelfsema each adding 10.

Navi Huges received player of the game for her composure on both ends of the court.

Harrold received the hustle recognition for her endless intensity and leadership.

The girls’ hard work landed them in the final against Pen Hi.

Summerland came out on fire and won with authority 68-22. Jaqueline Mansiere was player of the game with her focus on defense in the post and smooth shooting for 10 points.

Paige Russill was the hustle award winner for her determination on defence and consistency on offense.

Lexi Corday was a beast on defense and contributed 29 points in the win and Burdick added 18 points with a beautiful deep three-pointer.

Alyssa Robinson was instrumental all weekend with her maturity on the court, running the offense, and her determination on defense. She nailed two gorgeous three-pointers and is really finding her groove behind the arc.

The Rockets are excited about the season and boost a lot of talent and athleticism in youngsters Lexi Corday and Burdick who are in Grade 9.

Strong play inside from Roelfsema, Mansiere and Russill provide powerful rebounding.

The ball handling and defense from Laska Hughes, Harrold, Navi Hughes, and Robinson bring endless energy, not to mention the offensive threat of Olivia Harrold and shooting finesse of Robinson.

The girls are hoping for a spot in the junior girls Provincials this year in Langley. They placed sixth in the Grade 9 Provincials last year.

Currently, the Rockets are proving to be a top contender in the Okanagan Valley.