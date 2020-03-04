Basketball spring leagues on the horizon in Courtenay

The 27th edition of the Comox Valley Thunderball Basketball Spring League is coming soon.

Players from Vanier and Isfeld will help coach at the upcoming Thunderball Basketball Spring League for elementary students. File photo

The league, sponsored by coaches and students at Mark Isfeld and GP Vanier secondary schools, is open to all Grade 4-7 students, boys and girls.

“It is a basketball league for enthusiasts who love to play, and for beginners as well,” convener Larry Street said.

Both leagues run on Sunday mornings starting April 5. At Vanier, the Grade 6/7 boys and girls league is hosted by Vanier coaches and players from older teams who help coach and officiate games and practices.

The Grade 4/5 session is at Isfeld, hosted by coaches and players.

Registration forms can be found at the schools. To receive a form electronically, email larrystreetcar@gmail.com or blaketobacca@hotmail.com.

Registration signup is 6-8 p.m. March 31 and April 1 at the Vanier gym entrance. All participants will meet at their respective gym on April 5 to play hoops, and make up the teams. Start times are 8:30 a.m. at Vanier, and 9 a.m. at Isfeld.

•The 2020 Comox Valley Run and Gun Basketball Spring League runs on Tuesday and Thursday nights at Vanier for Grade 8 and 9 boys.

“For 20 years, we have offered a site for local boys to learn more about the game, play lots of hoops, and get ready for the next level at their respective high school,” Street said. “This league has been huge in developing our local boys and is a venue to play over 30 games.”

Players just show up on the first night, Tuesday, March 31 at Vanier. All nights run from 7-9 p.m., depending on how many boys sign up. For the past 22 years, the league has drawn 60 to 80 boys each year.

Come early to register on March 31. Bring your gear ready to play since teams are made that first night.

T-shirts for all.

FMI: contact Street at larrystreetcar@gmail.com

