Basketball season, a good one for Barriere players

Barriere Secondary Senior Girls scrambling to get thrown a pass in a game against Princeton during the Okanagans hosted at home on Feb. 22, 23. The girls held a commanding lead for most of this game.Dawn McCormick photo:

North Thompson Star/Journal

The basketball season is now over at Barriere Secondary (BSS) with the journey being a good one.

The Barriere Secondary grade 7 Basketball Boys and Girls teams both made playoffs with the boys advancing to the second round. The grade 8 Boys and Girls teams made playoffs as well, and the Junior Boys finished fourth in their league.

The Senior Boys and Senior Girls Teams both won their leagues and moved on to the Okanagans. The Senior Boys went to Vernon for the Okanagans, where they won their first game against Osoyoos, but came up short against KCS and Similikameen. The boys finished fourth, but fought very hard against some very tough competition who are ranked tops in the province. The Senior Girls hosted the Okanagans here at home and won against VCS and Princeton, but came up short against Heritage Christian. They finished fourth and had a chance for a birth in provincials, but lost in a challenge match.

It was a very successful basketball season for all the BSS teams from grade 7 through 12. Coaches Tiffany Bowser, Angie Rainer, Charlie Fortier, Angie Farrow, Kiera Eustache, Sharon Threatful, Shawn Farrow, Glenn Andrews, Dusty Pawloff, Ian Mitchell, Tyler Schilling, Brian Schilling, Erin Phillips, Nick McInnes, Hannah Feller, Beth Zerr, Cindy Kohnert and Kim Fennell made the season the success that it was and all deserve a big thank you for their hard work and dedication.

The school says they have received many compliments on the culture of the BSS teams and players, and they feel this is because of the values that the children learn from their families.

What’s up next for Barriere Secondary Athletics? Soccer, track and field, golf, rugby, and badminton.