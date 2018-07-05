Larry Street and his troops at Highland. Scott Stanfield photo

Basketball camp nears 30-year mark

blackpress.tv

The longest-running Summer Basketball Camp in the Comox Valley was another success. The July 2–5 camp ran at

Highland Secondary (Grades 8 to 12, led by Larry Street, Grant Ashlee and Don Herman) and Lake Trail Middle School (Grades 4 to 7, run by Blake Tobacca).

Ashlee started the camp in 1990, continued by co-directors Herman, Street and Tobacca. The four coaches bring 125 years of collective experience that includes numerous trips to provincial championships, a B.C. championship, numerous provincial teams, many local U13, U14 and U15 teams, many years of high school coaching, and a high level of competing on their own.

The primary theme for the camp was “developing the athlete.” Coaches tried to show skills that can be worked on when players are on their own, and that they need to improve to reach another level of play. Over 30 college athletes have been through the camp, some of whom assisted during the week.

Previous story
Triple gold for Quesnel River Archers

Just Posted

Team BC appearance sparks big ambitions for North Delta football player

 

Mary Lowther column: There’s always something that thrives in any weather

  • 19 hours ago

 

High school teachers retire

 

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read