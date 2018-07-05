Basketball camp nears 30-year mark

The longest-running Summer Basketball Camp in the Comox Valley was another success. The July 2–5 camp ran at

Highland Secondary (Grades 8 to 12, led by Larry Street, Grant Ashlee and Don Herman) and Lake Trail Middle School (Grades 4 to 7, run by Blake Tobacca).

Ashlee started the camp in 1990, continued by co-directors Herman, Street and Tobacca. The four coaches bring 125 years of collective experience that includes numerous trips to provincial championships, a B.C. championship, numerous provincial teams, many local U13, U14 and U15 teams, many years of high school coaching, and a high level of competing on their own.

The primary theme for the camp was “developing the athlete.” Coaches tried to show skills that can be worked on when players are on their own, and that they need to improve to reach another level of play. Over 30 college athletes have been through the camp, some of whom assisted during the week.