Barsby wins high school cross-country provincials

John Barsby Secondary School’s senior boys are the fastest off the track in all of B.C.

John Barsby won the provincial championship in cross-country running Nov. 2 in Abbotsford. Gage Zanette’s individual sixth-place finish of 16 minutes, 11 seconds, led Barsby to victory. He was joined by Jayden Watson, Ethan Hart and Jake Putz.

Nanaimo District Secondary School’s senior girls also finish their cross-country season with provincial medals after a second-place finish. Hayley Martin was the top NDSS runner with a 10th place finish and a time of 19:15. Kate Cameron, Kyra Gillette, Erin Jensen, Ava Alexander and Kai Belbin shared in the silver-medal performance.

Also at provincials, Nanaimo Track and Field Club member Keaton Heisterman of Brentwood College won an individual silver medal in senior boys’ competition.

