Barsby shut down in football playoffs

The Barsby Bulldogs were shut down as they tried to advance in high school football playoffs.

The AA varsity ‘Dawgs were defeated 15-0 by the Holy Cross Crusaders on Friday at NDSS Community Field.

The senior Bulldogs had a star-studded roster this season, as five players were chosen all-stars at the end of the regular season. Quarterback Tyson Vollas, offensive lineman Josh Wakely, defensive lineman Kaden Browne, linebacker Landon Wilson and defensive back Ricardo Zavala-Torres were conference all-stars.

In AAA varsity, Nanaimo District Islanders running back Salai Raap-Kopiyka and offensive lineman Marcus Copp were chosen all-stars.

GAME ON … Barsby’s AA junior varsity team is still playing, with a quarterfinal matchup coming up on the road on Wednesday, Nov. 13, against the G.W. Graham Grizzlies.

