Barry Stewart set to be remembered on Sunday

Barry Stewart teaches youngsters the game of basketball at a past camp. The legendary Abbotsford sports figure will be remembered at a Celebration of Life event on Sunday.

Barry Stewart’s impact on Abbotsford is set to be remembered on Sunday afternoon.

The long-time teacher and sports figure died on Sept. 12 at the age of 86. The entire community is invited to his celebration of life at Abbotsford Senior Secondary starting at 2 p.m.

The event will feature speakers who had experiences with Stewart from as far back as the 1960s and beyond. Speakers will share stories and display pictures, and a pair of video tributes are also scheduled for the event.

Organizers said they expect hundreds to attend the free event, and will be able to pack in as many as 1,000. The ceremony is expected to last around 90 minutes. An informal social gathering following the event will occur at Townhall Public House in Abbotsford.

“We expect hundreds of community members to attend,” said Angus MacKay, Abbotsford School District assistant superintendent. “Barry’s contribution to sports in Abbotsford is incalculable, given the number of teams he coached, and games he refereed, over a teaching and volunteer career, which spanned 60-plus years.”