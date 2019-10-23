Barriere’s Doug Teramoto wins BMX Canadian Grand Nationals trophy

By Margaret Houben

Doug Teramoto. owner of the Tricycle Trading Post in Barriere, competed at the BMX Canadian Grand Nationals at Heritage Park in Chilliwack on Oct. 11-13.

Teramoto tells that as there were no other entrants in his age group, he ended up racing against riders 20 years younger than himself.

“There were three races in total,” said Teramoto, “Two qualifying races and one main event, and all held on an indoor track.”

Despite competing against younger racers, he managed to bring home the fourth place trophy.

BMX racing is a type of off-road bicycle racing. The format of BMX was derived from motocross racing. BMX bicycle races are sprint races on purpose-built off-road single-lap race tracks.

The sport is very family oriented and largely participant-driven, with riders ranging in age from two to 70, and over.

Source: Wikipedia