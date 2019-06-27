Seven wagons and teamsters, many of them from Barriere, took part in the Inland Draft and Teamsters Association annual Wagon Trek held in Knutsford, B.C., the weekend of June 15.(Chappell photo)

Barriere teamsters join Inland Draft Wagon Trek

The Inland Draft and Teamsters Association say that approximately 50 per cent of the association's members annually attend the North Thompson Fall Fair in Barriere as competitors over the annual Labour Day weekend event.

The Association also hosts a Wagon Trek every June, and this year was no exception. Their most recent Wagon Trek took place the weekend of June 15, with seven wagons, six of which were on the trail with only one outrider this year.

Camp for the Wagon Trek was up at Somerville Lake in Knutsford, which is a private lake that was generously opened for the Trek by the Haughton family.

This year’s Trek saw half the teamsters coming from Barriere; Cara and Mark Ralko, John Reedy, Richard Arthur, and Ginger and Mike Chappell. Each day consisted of four to six hours on the trail, and was over a variety of terrain for the teamsters and their companions.

“This is a great group of people that still embrace a ‘salt of the earth’ attitude and lifestyle, utilizing their horses for pleasure, show and farming,” said Mike Chappell, “The members welcome everything from mini’s to draft size horses. Their events consist of plowing, wagon treks, fairs, parades, sleigh rides, practices, clinics and general gatherings. Some of them also do public rides, weddings and funerals.”

If you would like to learn more about the Inland Draft and Teamsters Association they can be found on Facebook. Better yet, why not meet them and their horses first hand at this year’s North Thompson Fall Fair in Barriere, B.C., Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

