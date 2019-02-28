Pictured during the Annual Andy Aufschnaiter Memorial Cross Country Ski Race is grade 6 competitor Chloe Smith from Barriere.Photo by Mikael Kjellstrom, www.pixdesk.ca

Barriere student takes ski race in Blue River

Barriere Elementary School kids compete in Blue River event

Grade 5 student Missy Kjellström of Barriere gave all she had to win a ski race during the 2019 Andy Aufschnaiter Memorial Cross Country Ski Race in Blue River, the morning of Feb. 21.

The Bruderschaft Friends Blue River Society, Blue River Elementary School and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing (MWHS), annually invite School District 73 students (Kindergarten to Grade 7) from Barriere to Blue River, to participate in this event. Over the decades this race has become a winter highlight for many school children in the region. And for organizers, it offers an opportunity to introduce the North Thompson Valley’s youth into this thrilling winter sport.

In honour of Bruderschaft Friends Blue River Society founding member Andy Aufschnaiter, who passed away in 2013, and for his tireless work promoting physical fitness and youth sport these races were renamed in 2014 to celebrate his legacy.

  • 55+ Games: For life, sport and friends

    If you are 55+ and have been wanting to take up a new sport or game, make new friends and have some fun, then mark Sept. 10 - 14, 2019, on your calender for when the 55+ Games are being held in Kelowna.

  • Now is the time to register for Barriere Youth Soccer

    The Barriere Youth Soccer season is getting close and now is the time to be registering for this popular youth sport within the community. Youth Soccer season runs from April 27 to June 17, for children born in 2015 (U4) through 2006 (U13) being eligible to participate.

