Barriere student takes ski race in Blue River

Pictured during the Annual Andy Aufschnaiter Memorial Cross Country Ski Race is grade 6 competitor Chloe Smith from Barriere.Photo by Mikael Kjellstrom, www.pixdesk.ca

Grade 5 student Missy Kjellström of Barriere gave all she had to win a ski race during the 2019 Andy Aufschnaiter Memorial Cross Country Ski Race in Blue River, the morning of Feb. 21.

The Bruderschaft Friends Blue River Society, Blue River Elementary School and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing (MWHS), annually invite School District 73 students (Kindergarten to Grade 7) from Barriere to Blue River, to participate in this event. Over the decades this race has become a winter highlight for many school children in the region. And for organizers, it offers an opportunity to introduce the North Thompson Valley’s youth into this thrilling winter sport.

In honour of Bruderschaft Friends Blue River Society founding member Andy Aufschnaiter, who passed away in 2013, and for his tireless work promoting physical fitness and youth sport these races were renamed in 2014 to celebrate his legacy.