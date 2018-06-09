Barriere soccer kids compete in Clearwater Footy Festival

Barriere Youth Soccer players Cameron recently competed in the 5th Annual Clearwater Footy Soccer Festival, on Saturday, June 2, at the Clearwater Secondary High School Field.

Barriere Youth Soccer player Cameron Salle and his team competing in the 5th Annual Clearwater Footy Soccer Festival, Saturday JUne 2, at the Clearwater Secondary High School Field.

The weather was great and the players had many action packed games while being cheered on by all those on the sidelines.