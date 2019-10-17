Barriere Secondary teams “poised to make a push”

Barriere Secondary's PHE and Athletic Director, Travis Repka, reports the school's volleyball and soccer teams are fully engaged this month.

Barriere Secondary Boys Soccer home game on Tuesday, Oct. 8, against Clearwater Secondary ended up with a 2-2 game.Kris Luison photo:

“The fall sport season has started strong for the Barriere Secondary Cougars,” said Repka, “The Senior Boys have stormed off to a 3-0-1 to start, led by Jimmy Jackson’s four goal game in the season opener versus Kamloops Christian School.”

Regarding Barriere’s Senior Girls Volleyball Team, Repka says, “Their play has been exceptional by not losing a single set so far in exhibition play. The girls participated in the annual TRU tournament were the girls came together as a team and fought hard.”

“Okanagan’s are around the corner and our two senior teams are poised to make a push! Go Cougars!” said Repka.