Barriere Secondary Sr. Boys going to Provincials

First time in 19 years the boy's team has qualified for the provincial championship

Barriere Secondary Sr. Boys have qualified for provincial championships for the first time in 19 years. From left: Spencer Schilling, Ty Hartman, Kash Siguoin, Cameron Kerslake, Rowan Johnson, Kaden Van Nieuwkerk, Thompson Mitchell, Aaron Van Sickle, Tyson Schilling, Levi Kempter, Tanner Schilling and Mackenzie Jackson (Submitted photo)

Barriere Secondary’s Sr. Boys basketball team has made the Provincial Championships for the first time in 19 years. The boys easily won the Single A West Zone League Championships on Feb. 11, which gave them a place in the Okanagan Championship tournament last weekend.

There, they just narrowly missed the mark, losing to Kelowna Christian School by only nine points in the final game. The Barriere team defeated St. Ann’s Academy and Vernon Christian School, however, to get into the final. They are now heading to the Provincials – the first boy’s team in 19 years to make it!

The Provincials will be held at the Langley Events Centre March 3-7. Games can be streamed on TFSETV and a link can be found on Langley Events Centre’s website. Good luck and best wishes to our Barriere boys! Go Cougars!

This has been a long-awaited victory and the boys, coaches and parents have worked so hard to get here. We have enjoyed such amazing support from out town all these years!

The team will be having a fundraiser spaghetti dinner this Saturday, Feb. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Legion to help with expenses of five days in Langley. Kids 12 and under are $5, adults $10, $8 for seniors and $25 for families.

Please come out and support the boys in achieving this dream.

