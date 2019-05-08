Barriere Secondary athletics well into the season

In girls soccer, the B-Town Cougars are devouring their competition. After a close game with Ashcroft, the girls pounced on KSA for the win. Their match against rivals in Clearwater was a hard fought one, but after Clearwater's late goal to break the deadlock, our girls are hungry for more. Last weekend they were in Clearwater for the Raiders Cup tournament. They

In girls soccer, the B-Town Cougars are devouring their competition. After a close game with Ashcroft, the girls pounced on KSA for the win. Their match against rivals in Clearwater was a hard fought one, but after Clearwater’s late goal to break the deadlock, our girls are hungry for more. Last weekend they were in Clearwater for the Raiders Cup tournament. They

The North Thompson Spartans, the rugby team comprised of the students from both Barriere and Clearwater Secondary school, have had a good start to the season with 4-2 record against the local competition. There has been an infusion of new blood from Barriere and the two rookies, Ray Broeme and Mike Reierson, have really caught on. Both have had significant runs and have really bolstered the defense with their tenacious and tireless play. Barriere vets, Brayden “Boom Boom” Smith and Evan “Diesel” Saunders have contributed to the squad with their power and fearlessness. Evan scored highlight try, with two spinoramas on his way to the tryzone. Unfortunately, Brayden is out with an injury for the balance of the season – he will be missed.

Track and Field is up and running. The grade 7 track meet was held in Kamloops on May 2. Districts for grade 7s will be on May 10 at TCC in Kamloops. The West Zone track meet for students in grade 8-12 is on May 9.

In regards to golf, due to small numbers in Barriere, the golf team this year will be a golf club. There are no teams at other single A schools, and thus, Barriere cannot compete. Nonetheless, Barriere will have a golf club to build on the foundations of golf and ultimately have some fun. Thank you to Chinook Cove Golf for continually working with the school athletes and program.

Thank you also to all the coaches, parents, and teachers for their in the BSS athletics community. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Mr. Tommasini directly at the school (btommasini@sd73.bc.ca).

All schedules can be found on the district website at https://sites.google.com/site/westzoneathletics/home.