Barriere Secondary athletics fully engaged

The Barriere Secondary athletics program has been fully engaged this fall, and can boast a strong year for their teams.

Their Senior Girls Volleyball Team were named West Zone Champions and fifth in the Okanagans. The grade 7 and 8 girls finished 12th in their league, and the Junior Girls finished ninth in their’s.

In all, the BSS volleyball teams all represented extremely well in their respected leagues.

Boys soccer had a great finish to their seasons finishing second in their league and 78th at Okanagan’s.

The coaches and parents deserve a huge thank you for being involved in the BSS fall sporting events.

Now it is time for winter sports at BSS, with an extremely busy winter season ahead. The school notes their winter schedule will have six teams representing BSS, which includes grade 7 boys, grade 8 boys and girls, Junior boys, and Senior boys and girls. Practice and league schedules which will be distributed in the coming weeks.

The BSS boys will be competing in the Fulton Cup in Kamloops this year, which takes place on Dec. 18 to 20 before Winter break starts on Dec. 21.

Important basketball dates for December in the BSS gym are:

• Dec. 11 – Senior Boys vs Kamloops Christian School, and Senior Girls vs. St. Ann’s will be the home opener, 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

• Dec. 13-14 – Senior Boys Cougar Classic

Barriere Secondary’s Senior Boys Basketball Team will be selling Christmas trees again this year. Last chance to pre-order a tree is Thursday, Dec. 5, at AG Foods from 3 to 6 p.m. Trees will also be available on Thursday, Dec. 12, in the AG Foods parking lot; on Friday, Dec. 13, during Late Night Shopping, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Barriere Secondary; or on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the school. Monies raised go towards helping to pay this season’s tournament costs. The team sends “a huge “thank you” to Kenny Schilling for the beautiful trees”.

For more information, or to pre-order a tree (with prices ranging from $15 to $25) please call Jody Schilling at 250- 672-9675.