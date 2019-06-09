Barriere Riding Club hosts gymkhana

On Sunday, May 26, the Barriere and District Riding Club hosted their second of six planned Gymkhanas for the 2019 season and it was fun for all who attended at the North Thompson Fall Fairgrounds facility.

Hannah Kershaw running the poles during one of her competitions during the Barriere and District Riding Club Gymkhana.(Submitted photo)

It was a beautiful sunny day, and 50 horses and riders showed up to participate in five fun timed arena events; barrels, poles, stakes, keyhole and scurry.

A great time was had by all and many went home with ribbons and prizes, including the littlest riders on leadlines who are working hard learning the patterns.

Event organizers said, “A big thank you goes out to Bill Kershaw for preparing the grounds for our event, and to our day prize sponsors; Barriere Country Feeds, Sweetnums and Lead Wolf Contracting.”

The next gymkhana will be held on Sunday, June 23, at 9 a.m. If you and your horse are interested in joining in on the fun please contact Kyra Blackburn at 250-214-1924, or Ashley Salle at 250-819-2125.