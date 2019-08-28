Barriere Outdoor Clubs hits the Trophy Meadows trails

The Barriere Outdoor Club (BOC) enjoyed another splendid ramble on Aug. 14, this time up to the Trophy Meadows. Ten hikers enjoyed the breathtaking wildflowers and stunning vistas this wonderful trail presented.

The Barriere Outdoor Club (BOC) enjoyed another splendid ramble on Aug. 14, this time up to the Trophy Meadows. Ten hikers enjoyed the breathtaking wildflowers and stunning vistas this wonderful trail presented.

If you are interested in hiking, but you have no one to hike with, or no way of getting out to the backcountry, a hiking club may be the way to get you out to the woods. Our club is a great way to meet new people, share tips and hike with more confidence.

It is important to remember that hikers assume responsibility for their own safety. While our club does plan and guide hikers up to the trails, it is up to the hikers to self-assess whether they have the fitness or ability to complete a hiking excursion. Suitable hiking shoes, a rain jacket, food and water are essential items to bring on a hike.

So what are you waiting for? We are hoping to do a couple more hikes this season (weather permitting), come on out and enjoy this beautiful country of ours.

If you would like to join us on one of our hikes please contact Zelda at 250-672-1888.

The Barriere Outdoor Club is a small club made up of active members of varying ages. Our primary activities are hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, swim lessons, and our latest activity, the new and exciting “Amazing Race”, which is taking place this year on Oct. 5, up at the Barriere Forks ski trails.