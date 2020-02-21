Barriere outdoor club first ski lesson with Grade 8 students

The Grade 8 students enjoyed their day of ski lessons with the Barriere Outdoor Club on Feb. 11. The next outdoor session for the students is Feb. 25, where the Grade 8s will continue their skiing fun followed by hot chocolate and a wiener roast. (Submitted photo)

The Barriere Outdoor Club’s (BOC) first ski lesson with the Grade 8 students was held on Feb. 11. A lot of snow made for soft landings for the beginner skiers who had so much fun learning how to ski up at the Barriere Forks Regional Park ski and snowshow trails.

The students’ next outdoor lesson will be a snowshoeing session, planned for Feb. 25. They will also have the chance to lean about the different animals and tree species that are indigenous to the area at various stations set up along the trails.

After the activities, a weiner roast and hot chocolate will be provided for the students in a beautiful setting overlooking the Barriere River. On March 4 the club will host the Grade 3 students for a day of skiing and snowshoeing as well.

The BOC also holds a Ski & Tea (or snowshoe) every Tuesday at 11 a.m., as well as several evening skis and potlucks througout the winter. (Don’t forget to bring your headlamp for these exciting night skis!)

Ski and snowshoe lessons are a part of our club’s curriculum as well if there is enough people interested and some rental equipment is available for a reasonable fee. There is a comfortable warming hut up at the Barriere Forks trails that the BOC built a few years ago where you can put on your ski boots or enjoy a hot drink and your lunch after your ski or snowshoe.

The BOC has had a lot of snow this year to deal with up at the Barriere Forks ski trails and this has created a lot of work for our trail groomer, as well as out other dedicated volunteers who have had to shovel their way intot he warming hut numerous times. The result of this hard work, however, has been great ski and snowshoe trails, so if you haven’t been up there this year, I really encourage you to go and enjoy the trails.

Please remember that the BOC depends on donations and volunteers to keep our warming hut and trails maintained and groomed. We have to donation boxes set up at the beginning of the ski and snowshoe trails to help pay for the cost of keeping these trails open. Plese consider making a donation or becoming a member today.

We have a no dogs policy on the trails in the winter, so please leave your dogs at home.

A huge thank you to all the wonderful volunteers who work so hard to keep these trails open and make these programs possible.

Happy trails everyone!

stephanie.hagenaars@starjournal.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Barriere Star Journal