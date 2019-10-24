Barriere junior girls win in Merritt

Barriere Secondary's Junior Girls Volleyball team travelled to Merritt last Monday for league play against Logan Lake, Merritt, and Kamloops School of the Arts. The BSS girls won all three of their games and are now looking forward to their next time on the court for a home game in Barriere on Oct. 28. The team have had a good year and are readying for an upcoming tournament at TRU on Nov. 1-2, and hopefully the playoffs Nov. 8 - 9.

Pictured (on left) is the Barriere team with Haille Johnson returning the ball while playing Merritt in that community on Oct. 21.

(Michelle Johnson photo)