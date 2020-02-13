A big congratulations to Barriere Secondary Junior Boys Basketball Team for bring home the Single A West Zone Championship. The Championship was held last weekend at SaHali Secondary in Kamloops. Barriere boys beat South Kamloops Senior Secondary in the final game with a score of 48-26. A great way for the BSS team to finish off their season. Pictured (l-r) are: Assistant coach Mac Corrie, Riley Kempter, Joseph Coughlin, Landon Alward, Brayden York, Ryan Corrie, Ryan DeFelice, Alex Coughlin, Tanner Loewen, Quinn Morin, Logan Jones, Cameron Salle, Andrew Harris, and coach Ron Defelice. (Beth Zerr photo)

Barriere Jr. Boys Basketball Team bring home Single A West Zone Championship

