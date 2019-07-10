Barriere Giants Provincial U16 Champions

The 2019 Softball BC Provincial Championships for U14 and U16 age categories were held in Barriere on July 5 – 7.

Barriere’s U16 Giants were the defending champs, playing with great determination to keep their title and came out victorious. The Giants went undefeated in their first four games, then lost their second playoff game in overtime and were tied 1- 1 going into extra innings. The Giants had to play hard to win their way into the finals, but finally won the gold with an 8-0 win.

Barriere’s second team competing, the Barriere U14 Chiefs, worked hard all weekend and finished up taking the bronze medal.

There were four U16 teams and eight U14. Thanks to Barriere Minor Ball, the sponsors, and the community of Barriere for hosting this event.