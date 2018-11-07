Barriere curling got off to a false start but are up and running again

Everyone has worked hard at getting the curling rink up and running for the 2018 - 2019 curling season. The new ice plant is working well and the newly painted ice surface with roll out vinyl rings looks very professional.

Everyone was excited to get on the ice after one-and-a-half years of no curling. But then the dehumidifier would not start.

This caused a skiff of moisture on the surface of the ice which makes the ice surface extra slippery and dangerous to stand on. However, as luck would have it – Hegyi Refrigeration was on site the next day and sourced out the problems. The new part was ordered and the curling season is on again.

Open curling on Wednesday from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. had a good registration but there is still room for more.

Friday night curling at 7 p.m. is open to individuals or teams in any combination of men or women.

There is registration, curling and a social this Friday, Nov. 9. Come out and meet new and returning members of the Barriere Curling Club.

Youth curling will begin on Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. This is for youth from seven to 14 years old.

The Barriere Senior Secondary School will be incorporating curling into their physical education program this year. This will be starting sometime in November and will continue through to March of 2019.