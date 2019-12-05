Barriere Curling Club’s 40th celebrated with stories and laughter

The large gathering at the Barriere Curling Club building on Nov. 23, saw many of the past curling club members sharing stories and laughter as they got together to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Curling Club building.

The afternoon event gave a chance to browse through old photo albums and remember some of the wonderful bonspiels that had been held, both men’s and, as a former Curling Club President stated, “those wild ladies’ spiels”, and Jam Can’s, which were enjoyed by all who attended.

It was wonderful to see old friends reconnecting and to hear how much having the curling rink building enriched the lives of the surrounding community. People came to curl, but it was also a huge social event. There were many stories about entertaining skits, Blackjack tournaments and other entertainment that might be too racy for print. Many a blurry eyed curler was on the ice for the 8 o’clock Sunday morning draw after a night of dancing in the club lounge.

A special presentation was made to Geordie Salle to honour her role in getting the building, and her dedication to ensuring the continued success of the Barriere Curling Club over the last 40 years.

A large table of tasty snacks and cupcakes provided by the Barriere Recreation Society members was enjoyed by all who attended.

The 2019 curling continues until Dec. 20, and will resume again on Jan. 8, 2020. Registration for the 2020 season will take place at the Curling Rink Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Friday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m.

A skins bonspiel will be taking place Jan. 25. Any interested parties can contact Susan Bondar at 250-672-5334. Bring a whole team, or sign up as a single and we can place you on a team.