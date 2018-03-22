Barriere curlers say the outlook is brighter for their 2018/2019 curling season.

North Thompson

Star/Journal

The Barriere Curling Club is looking forward to next year after the disappointment of not having a curling season due to the failure of the Curling Rink ice plant in February 2017. They tell there has been a lengthy process to get a new chiller replaced by the Club’s insurer.

Members now have reason to celebrate with a “THRILLER of the CHILLER” party to be held Friday, Apr. 13, 2018, at the Curling Rink. The Club will provide hamburgers with salads and appies by potluck.

Cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner to follow. The Club invites all of its members and anyone interested in curling to attend and celebrate with them.

Those attending will also have an opportunity to recent upgrades to the lighting and electrical in the rink will be on display.

“Many thanks to the Thompson Nicola Regional District and Area “O” Director Bill Kershaw for making this happen,” says Curling Club rep Evelyn Pilatzke. “The Curling Rink building is a viable asset for our community, and we would also like to thank the Lower North Thompson Community Forest Society and the United Way for their continued support.”