Barriere Cougars wrapping up the Fall season

The fall sports season is coming to a close at Barriere Secondary with school teams being congratulated for having played "exceptionally well".

From the Grade 8 girls Volleyball to Senior Boys Soccer, all of the BSS teams have shown growth in skill, and team camaraderie.

The Senior Boys Soccer wrapped up their season at the Okanagan’s with an eighth place finish.

Even though the boys were hoping to finish higher in the final standings, they were proud of the effort they put forth. The boys won their first game 3-2, with a shootout victory over Similkameen. The boys then dropped the next three games, with one of them being a shootout loss to Vernon Christian School.

The school thanked Mr. Lowe, Mr, Tommasini, and Mr. Massey for coaching the boys this year, and they especially thanked all the fans that showed their support throughout the season.

Volleyball at BSS, in October was a strong month for the program. The Grade 8 girls have shown improvement with every set this season, and are looking to finish the season strong with games at Sahali and then playoffs.

The Junior Girls have been playing well all season and are getting set to make noise at playoffs. In Merritt the girls won five of six sets, proving that they will be a formidable force come crunch time. The girls home game on Oct. 28, saw them winning two out of three games, and gave them a chance to show the home fans the stellar play that has been going on all year. Most recently Junior Girls played at TRU and did very well, winning three of their six games.

The Senior Girls have been having themselves an amazing season. The girls came home with a third place finish at the St. Ann’s tournament, where the girls only dropped one match the whole weekend. They returned from a tournament in Osoyoos where they placed third, their second consecutive third place finish in tournament play this season.