One of the attendees of the bonspiel balances plastic cups on a broom. (Submitted photo)

Barriere bonspiel ends with human curling

The Barriere Curling Club was the 'happening' place on the weekend with their fun event of Skins format Bonspiel on March 7.

  • Mar. 12, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Barriere Curling Club was the ‘happening’ place on the weekend with their fun event of Skins format Bonspiel on March 7.

Each team played three to six end games on Saturday with a nutritious lunch and superb supper which kept everyone sustained.

Curlers of all ages and skill levels participated. Perfect form was demonstrated whether in the hack, with a stick, sweeping, strategizing or relaxing in the lounge.

The day wound up with ‘human curling’ where bodies replaced the stones and much fun and laughing was enjoyed by all. The season is winding up, with only three weeks of curling remaining.

The Barriere Curling Club will be hosting a Bingo on March 29, at the Curling Club.

Barriere Star Journal

Previous story
Maple Ridge skater wins two silvers at Special Olympic Nationals
Next story
85-year-old Parksville weightlifter Ed Fergusson sets new records

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Barriere bonspiel ends with human curling

    The Barriere Curling Club was the 'happening' place on the weekend with their fun event of Skins format Bonspiel on March 7.

  • BOATING WITH BARB: Boating is not a gender-specific activity

    Imagine this scenario: you and your husband attend a boater's education program.