Barriere bonspiel ends with human curling

The Barriere Curling Club was the 'happening' place on the weekend with their fun event of Skins format Bonspiel on March 7.

One of the attendees of the bonspiel balances plastic cups on a broom. (Submitted photo)

Each team played three to six end games on Saturday with a nutritious lunch and superb supper which kept everyone sustained.

Curlers of all ages and skill levels participated. Perfect form was demonstrated whether in the hack, with a stick, sweeping, strategizing or relaxing in the lounge.

The day wound up with ‘human curling’ where bodies replaced the stones and much fun and laughing was enjoyed by all. The season is winding up, with only three weeks of curling remaining.

The Barriere Curling Club will be hosting a Bingo on March 29, at the Curling Club.

