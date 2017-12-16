Bantams compete in Burns Lake

Burns Lake is hosting teams from Houston, Terrace and Fort St. James

  • Dec. 16, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Burns Lake is hosting a bantam hockey tournament this weekend at the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena. Teams from Houston, Terrace and Fort St. James are competing against the Burns Lake Bruins.

