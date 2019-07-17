Bantam Wild secures spot at lacrosse provincials

It's been a wild ride to the provincial tournament for the Comox Valley Wild bantam B lacrosse team.

The Comox Valley Wild bantam B lacrosse team beat Surrey in a wild card game Saturday in Richmond to reach the B.C. tournament. Photo supplied

Two weeks ago in Mill Bay, the team persevered through a best-of-three series against Oceanside to win a spot in the wild card game against Surrey, last Saturday in Richmond. The Wild bested Surrey 8-4 with strong performances by their key players to secure the last berth to the provincial tournament in Saanich.

The bantams face Nanaimo Thursday at 11 a.m., Ridge Meadows 8 a.m. Friday and Penticton 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The medal rounds are Sunday.

The peewee Wild played last weekend in Vancouver. Though the team didn’t place well, “it was an amazing first-time experience for many of the players,” a Wild spokesperson said.