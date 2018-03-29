Bantam Tier 4 Campbell River Tyees achieve gold in Ridge Meadows

The Bantam Division for CRMHA did not have a “B” team this hockey season, but a group of players and coaches hit the ice once a week anyway for development and in preparation for the year-end Hometown Heroes Rep Hockey Tournament in Ridge Meadows March 9-12.
The team entered in the Bantam Tier 4 division. This tournament was the first time this group of players had played games together as a team.
The Tyees’ first game took place on Friday afternoon against Surrey. The Tyees would unfortunately take a 5-3 loss in their first game of the tournament.
Game 2 on Saturday morning had the Tyees facing a Portland team. Campbell River again dominated in shots but the Portland goaltender wasn’t letting much through. The game resulted in a 2-1 win for the Tyees and Banman was given the MVP nod.
Saturday afternoon the Tyees faced the hometown Ridge Meadows team. 5-2 was the final tally in this Campbell River win and Riley Boyd was named game MVP.
Sunday morning the Tyees met the Seattle Snow-Kings in their final round robin game. It was a 3-1 win for Campbell River.
With a 3-1 record, the Tyees finished a close second in their pool and were assured a spot in the Semi-final game, which took place Monday morning. The Tyees faced the Portland team that they played previously and they left no doubt which team wanted it more. Tyler Wingert started off the scoring in the first period with assists from Nick Lapierre and Robert Hutchinson and seconds before the frame ended, the Tyees added another after a pass from Bailey Demuth to Caleb Banman who shot and then Breydan Riecker put the rebound home. Demuth made it 3-0 with feeds from Riecker and Wyatt Dumont and then not long after Ryan Deagle went on a rush and buried a beauty to bring the lead up to 4. With 7 minutes remaining in the third period, Portland finally made the scoresheet but moments later Dumont took a pass from Banman and took a shot that was tipped in by Demuth. Seconds later, Demuth and Riecker fed Banman who scored the final goal of the game, making it a convincing 6-1 win for the the Tyees.
The Finals took place late Monday afternoon when the Tyees met the undefeated Surrey team, and the local squad was determined to come out with a different result this time. The game was tight in the first period with lots of back and forth action, but Lapierre started off the scoring with assists from Hutshinson and Wingert. Shortly after, Surrey had a reply. Seconds before the buzzer, Wingert scored a beauty with feeds from Hutchinson and Dumont. Block put the team up 3-1 shortly into the second period with feeds from Jochimski and Boyd and then Demuth tipped one in after Riecker fed Dumont the puck and he took a shot. The game got a little rough at this point but the Tyees stayed the course and the second period concluded with a 4-1 score. There was no further scoring in the game until Demuth made it 5-1 with feeds from Riecker and Banman with three minutes remaining. And that would be it for scoring in this 5-1 Gold medal victory for the Tyees. Wingert was given the MVP nod.