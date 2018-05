The Bantam Royals held a baseball clinic for peewee players in Comox, May 10 at Aspen Park. A total of 39 players attended.

Peewee ball players practised sliding and other skills at a recent clinic. Submitted photo

The Bantam Royals held a baseball clinic for peewee players in Comox, May 10 at Aspen Park. A total of 39 players attended.

Royals coaches and 13 bantam players provided instruction in throwing, hitting and fielding. Peewees also worked on base running, sliding into third base and sliding at home.

Second-year peewees will be eligible to join the Royals organization next year.

The bantams are in second place in the BC Premier Bantam Baseball League.